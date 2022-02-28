Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Down 6.6%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 94 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.