R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for R1 RCM in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo expects that the healthcare provider will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $27.21 on Monday. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,319,322 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $51,048,000 after buying an additional 857,490 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,632 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 25,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,530 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 24,732 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 412,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

