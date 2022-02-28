R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,718 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 20,698 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of R1 RCM worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCM. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

RCM opened at $27.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

About R1 RCM (Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.