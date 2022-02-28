Radio Caca Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $327.81 million and approximately $35.60 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00042979 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.18 or 0.06797110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,112.45 or 1.00081585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00051027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 432,955,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 196,584,971,825 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

