Rai Reflex Index Price Reaches $2.95 (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 28th. During the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $73.44 million and $4.58 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.95 or 0.00007705 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00044335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.18 or 0.06877929 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,304.28 or 1.00013847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00046061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00052907 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 24,884,783 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

