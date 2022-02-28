Rally Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rally has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $541.32 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rally

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,517,159,611 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

