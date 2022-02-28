RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells $56,370.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $56,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $92,010.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $96,780.00.

RAPT Therapeutics stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 188,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,999. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.09. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $590.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RAPT. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

