Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Rattler Midstream traded as high as $13.96 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 5924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

About Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

