Raydium Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00006384 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $236.88 million and $40.98 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00043230 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.12 or 0.06729534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,013.62 or 0.99810101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00049812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,097,198 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.