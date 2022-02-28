Raymond James Increases Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to C$9.50

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAVVF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.57. 90,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,134. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.25 and a beta of 1.86. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $6.66.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

