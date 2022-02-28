Raymond James Lowers Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $105.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.27.

NYSE BBY opened at $95.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.18. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

