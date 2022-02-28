Raymond James Trims Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Target Price to $11.00

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.67% from the company’s previous close.
LEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.
Shares of LEV stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $7.99. 42,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,553. Lion Electric has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $23.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82.
About Lion Electric (Get Rating)
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
