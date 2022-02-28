Raymond James Trims Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Target Price to $11.00

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.67% from the company’s previous close.

LEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Shares of LEV stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $7.99. 42,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,553. Lion Electric has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $23.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Lion Electric by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lion Electric by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.