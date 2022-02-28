Raze Network (RAZE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $465,317.00

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $465,317.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.04 or 0.06890358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,814.33 or 0.98905427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00052308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,736,311 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars.

