RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

RCI Hospitality has raised its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RCI Hospitality has a payout ratio of 2.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

NASDAQ RICK traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.81. 3,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,582. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.16. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $94.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RICK. Sidoti upped their price target on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Noble Financial started coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality (Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

