RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) PT Lowered to $35.00

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s previous close.

RMAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

RE/MAX stock opened at $28.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $547.08 million, a P/E ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 94,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

