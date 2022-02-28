RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) PT Lowered to $35.00

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s previous close.
RMAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.
RE/MAX stock opened at $28.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $547.08 million, a P/E ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $43.85.
RE/MAX Company Profile (Get Rating)
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.