Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) & The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Head to Head Comparison

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) and Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The Hain Celestial Group and Real Good Food, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hain Celestial Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Real Good Food 0 0 3 0 3.00

The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus price target of $51.40, suggesting a potential upside of 41.36%. Real Good Food has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 159.20%. Given Real Good Food’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than The Hain Celestial Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Hain Celestial Group and Real Good Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hain Celestial Group 6.67% 10.12% 6.29% Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Real Good Food shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Hain Celestial Group and Real Good Food’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hain Celestial Group $1.97 billion 1.69 $77.36 million $1.27 28.63 Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Hain Celestial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Real Good Food.

Summary

The Hain Celestial Group beats Real Good Food on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company Inc. is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc. is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

