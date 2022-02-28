Realio Network Market Capitalization Achieves $1.66 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $200,461.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00043354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.75 or 0.06759189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,084.21 or 0.99944877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00046522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00049765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

