Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the highest is $2.00 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $12.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.12 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $13.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms have weighed in on RETA. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,161 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,809,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,659,000 after purchasing an additional 753,356 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,969.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,058,000 after purchasing an additional 624,688 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,702,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,918,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $26.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $70.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.29. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

