Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.90) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:RETA traded up $6.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.74. 2,940,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $70.44. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $153.41.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 35,192 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
