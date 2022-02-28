Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) in the last few weeks:

2/17/2022 – Adaptive Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

2/16/2022 – Adaptive Biotechnologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Adaptive Biotechnologies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Adaptive Biotechnologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Adaptive Biotechnologies had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Adaptive Biotechnologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Adaptive Biotechnologies had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $55.00 to $45.00.

1/4/2022 – Adaptive Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,253,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,537,000 after buying an additional 51,843 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 16,616 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,107,000 after buying an additional 1,342,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after buying an additional 473,378 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

