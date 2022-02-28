Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Roku (ROKU)

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/22/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $275.00 to $250.00.

2/18/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $115.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Roku was downgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $350.00.

2/18/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $325.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $210.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $290.00 to $235.00.

2/18/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $550.00 to $200.00.

2/18/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $400.00 to $185.00.

2/18/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $165.00.

2/14/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $365.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $525.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $430.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Roku is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Roku was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

ROKU traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $139.68. The company had a trading volume of 249,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,202,431. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.16 and its 200 day moving average is $256.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Get Roku Inc alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 485,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,915,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Roku by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,667,000 after acquiring an additional 36,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,897,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.