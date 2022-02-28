Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Price Target Cut to €44.00

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €47.00 ($53.41) to €44.00 ($50.00) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RCDTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

RCDTF remained flat at $$63.96 during trading on Monday. 188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average of $61.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $63.96.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

