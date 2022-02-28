Redd Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Redd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,468.05 or 0.99446636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00071494 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00021880 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002072 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00015303 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.18 or 0.00271420 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.