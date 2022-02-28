Refinable Price Down 7.8% This Week (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. Refinable has a market cap of $4.39 million and $588,620.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Refinable has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00044279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.57 or 0.06866364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,312.19 or 1.00117537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00046019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00053216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

