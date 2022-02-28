Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 218,900 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 218,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of Inseego worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Inseego by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 302.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 9.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 228,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSG stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38. Inseego Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.61.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

