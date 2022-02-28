Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.02

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 142977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

A number of analysts have commented on RNLSY shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from €35.00 ($39.33) to €40.00 ($44.94) in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Renault alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.