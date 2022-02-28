renDOGE (RENDOGE) Market Cap Tops $411,119.20

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, renDOGE has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges. renDOGE has a total market cap of $411,119.20 and approximately $146.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00043874 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.67 or 0.06777318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,269.58 or 0.99926668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00046352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00050343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002852 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

