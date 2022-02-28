Renewi (LON:RWI) Shares Down 0.2%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 601 ($8.06) and last traded at GBX 616 ($8.27). 303,682 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 197,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 617 ($8.28).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 683.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 665.90. The firm has a market cap of £493.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.18.

About Renewi (LON:RWI)

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, MIneralz & Water, and Specialities segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

