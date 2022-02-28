Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Berkeley Lights, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Berkeley Lights in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $7.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.52.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. Berkeley Lights’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,546,000 after acquiring an additional 831,935 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,328,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,512,000 after purchasing an additional 392,452 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,040,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,270,000 after purchasing an additional 767,216 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 306,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights (Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.