Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cogent Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $64.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 0.20. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $56.80 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,534,000 after acquiring an additional 654,635 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,659,000 after acquiring an additional 168,823 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,620 shares of company stock worth $589,361 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.855 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.33%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

