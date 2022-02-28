Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tivity Health, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tivity Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Tivity Health stock opened at $26.74 on Monday. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tivity Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,153,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,140,000 after purchasing an additional 215,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Tivity Health by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 754,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 80,133 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Tivity Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tivity Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Tivity Health by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

