Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Audacy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Audacy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst D. Day expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Audacy alerts:

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AUD. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSEARCA AUD opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $415.91 million, a P/E ratio of -97.97 and a beta of 1.63. Audacy has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scott Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Audacy in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Audacy by 100.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Audacy in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Audacy in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $999,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Audacy (Get Rating)

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.