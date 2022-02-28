Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Natera, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Natera in a research note issued on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Natera from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.91.

Natera stock opened at $66.94 on Monday. Natera has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $129.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,131,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,283,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Natera by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,887,000 after acquiring an additional 800,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Natera by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after acquiring an additional 718,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,013,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $289,860.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $655,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,465 shares of company stock worth $7,144,846 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

