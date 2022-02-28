Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 908.55% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%.

ORMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oramed Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ORMP opened at $10.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 6,478.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 743,715 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 761,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 692,384 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $12,626,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $4,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

