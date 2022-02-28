Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Physicians Realty Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.10.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 242.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,489,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,626 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,066,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,237,000 after acquiring an additional 175,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,750,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,595,000 after acquiring an additional 917,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,515,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,035,000 after acquiring an additional 611,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,384,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,562,000 after acquiring an additional 230,048 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.