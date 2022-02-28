Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 28th (1COV, AAV, AAVVF, ABI, AEM, AF, AIF, AIR, BAS, BEI.UN)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 28th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €54.00 ($61.36) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$10.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$9.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$10.00 to C$12.00. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$9.50.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$9.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €78.00 ($88.64) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$115.75 to C$100.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$83.00 to C$77.00.

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €4.60 ($5.23) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$73.00 to C$50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €139.00 ($157.95) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €92.00 ($104.55) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$61.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$58.00 to C$62.50.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$69.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.50 to C$67.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$50.00 to C$55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €82.00 ($93.18) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$69.00.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 700 ($9.52) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$4.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$7.00.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.50 to C$18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$43.00.

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$81.00 to C$79.00.

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$82.00 to C$79.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$78.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$82.00 to C$79.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$80.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$81.00 to C$79.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$13.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$6.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from €70.00 ($79.55) to €65.00 ($73.86). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$173.00 to C$178.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$182.00 to C$184.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$165.00 to C$170.00.

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$6.50.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$42.50.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$47.00.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$47.00.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$20.00 to C$22.00. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $115.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.94 to C$16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.94 to C$16.00.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €34.00 ($38.64) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$8.25 to C$8.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €61.00 ($69.32) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €28.00 ($31.82) price target by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €23.00 ($26.14) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €41.00 ($46.59) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €35.00 ($39.77) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from €43.00 ($48.86) to €35.00 ($39.77). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.00.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,740 ($23.66) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hydro One (TSE:H) was given a C$32.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$11.50.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$11.50.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 215 ($2.92) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 210 ($2.86) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from €12.10 ($13.75) to €12.60 ($14.32). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$230.00 to C$200.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $220.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $17.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €335.00 ($380.68) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.75 to C$12.25. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) was given a C$2.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$117.00 to C$119.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$118.00 to C$123.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$104.00 to C$108.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) was given a C$50.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$109.00 to C$110.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was given a $94.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$100.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$118.00.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$126.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$115.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$126.00.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$118.00.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$115.00.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$41.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €120.00 ($136.36) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$45.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $87.00.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.50 to C$45.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$5.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$45.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $138.00 to $122.00.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 703 ($9.56) to GBX 740 ($10.06).

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €47.00 ($53.41) to €44.00 ($50.00). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 660 ($8.98) to GBX 650 ($8.84).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €17.10 ($19.43) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.75 to C$12.25.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$16.25 to C$16.50.

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$61.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €170.00 ($193.18) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.75. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) was given a CHF 96 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,800 ($24.48) to GBX 1,700 ($23.12).

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00.

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$7.50.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$7.50.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €141.00 ($160.23) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from C$40.00 to C$52.00.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.75.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.75. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$24.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €30.00 ($34.09) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$25.00.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$25.00.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €190.00 ($215.91) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$162.00 to C$165.00.

CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) was given a C$1.35 target price by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

