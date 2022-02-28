Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 28th (1COV, AAV, AAVVF, ABI, AEM, AF, AIF, AIR, BAS, BEI.UN)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 28th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €54.00 ($61.36) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$10.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)

had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$9.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$10.00 to C$12.00. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$9.50.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$9.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €78.00 ($88.64) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$115.75 to C$100.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$83.00 to C$77.00.

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €4.60 ($5.23) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$73.00 to C$50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €139.00 ($157.95) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €92.00 ($104.55) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$61.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$58.00 to C$62.50.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$69.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.50 to C$67.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$50.00 to C$55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €82.00 ($93.18) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$69.00.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 700 ($9.52) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$4.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$7.00.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.50 to C$18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$43.00.

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$81.00 to C$79.00.

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$82.00 to C$79.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$78.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$82.00 to C$79.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$80.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$81.00 to C$79.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$13.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$6.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from €70.00 ($79.55) to €65.00 ($73.86). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$173.00 to C$178.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$182.00 to C$184.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$165.00 to C$170.00.

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$6.50.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$42.50.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$47.00.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$47.00.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$20.00 to C$22.00. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $115.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.94 to C$16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.94 to C$16.00.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €34.00 ($38.64) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$8.25 to C$8.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €61.00 ($69.32) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €28.00 ($31.82) price target by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €23.00 ($26.14) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €41.00 ($46.59) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €35.00 ($39.77) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from €43.00 ($48.86) to €35.00 ($39.77). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.00.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,740 ($23.66) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hydro One (TSE:H) was given a C$32.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$11.50.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$11.50.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 215 ($2.92) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 210 ($2.86) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from €12.10 ($13.75) to €12.60 ($14.32). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$230.00 to C$200.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $220.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $17.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €335.00 ($380.68) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.75 to C$12.25. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) was given a C$2.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$117.00 to C$119.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$118.00 to C$123.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$104.00 to C$108.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) was given a C$50.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$109.00 to C$110.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was given a $94.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$100.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$118.00.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$126.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$115.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$126.00.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$118.00.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$115.00.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$41.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €120.00 ($136.36) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$45.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $87.00.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.50 to C$45.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$5.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$45.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $138.00 to $122.00.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 703 ($9.56) to GBX 740 ($10.06).

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €47.00 ($53.41) to €44.00 ($50.00). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 660 ($8.98) to GBX 650 ($8.84).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €17.10 ($19.43) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.75 to C$12.25.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$16.25 to C$16.50.

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$61.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €170.00 ($193.18) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.75. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) was given a CHF 96 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,800 ($24.48) to GBX 1,700 ($23.12).

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00.

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$7.50.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$7.50.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €141.00 ($160.23) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from C$40.00 to C$52.00.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.75.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.75. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$24.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €30.00 ($34.09) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$25.00.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$25.00.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €190.00 ($215.91) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$162.00 to C$165.00.

CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) was given a C$1.35 target price by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

