Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 28th (ADSK, AXON, BDX, BGNE, BP, BUD, CMPS, COIN, CRM, CVNA)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 28th:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price trimmed by Argus from $360.00 to $290.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $220.00 to $180.00.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

had its target price raised by Argus from $275.00 to $310.00.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $330.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 475 ($6.46) to GBX 450 ($6.12). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €73.00 ($82.95) to €78.00 ($88.64).

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $80.00 to $78.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target reduced by Compass Point from $325.00 to $200.00.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $325.00 to $285.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target cut by Stephens from $200.00 to $167.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $355.00 to $140.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $100.00 to $85.00.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $175.00.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $40.00.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.50 to $10.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $135.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $32.00.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $149.00 to $75.00.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $53.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $190.00 to $155.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $139.00 to $108.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $58.00.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $35.00.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $35.00.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $370.00 to $295.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $450.00 to $410.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $275.00 to $175.00.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $60.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $88.00 to $72.00.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $11.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $350.00 to $300.00.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $13.00.

