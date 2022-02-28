Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 28th (ASRRF, AUCOY, BAESY, BCKIF, BOUYF, BP, CLNXF, DBOEY, FOJCY, ICAGY)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 28th:

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €44.00 ($50.00) to €43.40 ($49.32). Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($20.40) to GBX 1,000 ($13.60).

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($8.57) to GBX 710 ($9.66).

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.44) to GBX 460 ($6.26).

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 352 ($4.79) to GBX 356 ($4.84).

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from €35.00 ($39.77) to €36.00 ($40.91). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($8.16) to GBX 500 ($6.80).

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €66.00 ($75.00) to €67.00 ($76.14). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €150.00 ($170.45) to €156.00 ($177.27). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €30.00 ($34.09) to €24.00 ($27.27). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 220 ($2.99) to GBX 210 ($2.86).

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from €11.50 ($13.07) to €12.00 ($13.64). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €166.00 ($188.64) to €153.00 ($173.86). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,000 ($27.20) to GBX 1,900 ($25.84).

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from €30.00 ($34.09) to €32.50 ($36.93). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 280 ($3.81) to GBX 210 ($2.86).

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.94) to GBX 240 ($3.26).

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,900 ($39.44) to GBX 3,050 ($41.48).

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 610 ($8.30) to GBX 630 ($8.57).

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 286.00 to 274.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 590 ($8.02) to GBX 700 ($9.52).

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €100.00 ($113.64) to €125.00 ($142.05). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €33.00 ($37.50) to €26.00 ($29.55). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €38.00 ($43.18) to €37.00 ($42.05). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

