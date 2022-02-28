Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 28th (ASRRF, AUCOY, BAESY, BCKIF, BOUYF, BP, CLNXF, DBOEY, FOJCY, ICAGY)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 28th:

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €44.00 ($50.00) to €43.40 ($49.32). Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($20.40) to GBX 1,000 ($13.60).

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($8.57) to GBX 710 ($9.66).

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.44) to GBX 460 ($6.26).

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 352 ($4.79) to GBX 356 ($4.84).

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from €35.00 ($39.77) to €36.00 ($40.91). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($8.16) to GBX 500 ($6.80).

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €66.00 ($75.00) to €67.00 ($76.14). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €150.00 ($170.45) to €156.00 ($177.27). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €30.00 ($34.09) to €24.00 ($27.27). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 220 ($2.99) to GBX 210 ($2.86).

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from €11.50 ($13.07) to €12.00 ($13.64). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €166.00 ($188.64) to €153.00 ($173.86). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,000 ($27.20) to GBX 1,900 ($25.84).

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from €30.00 ($34.09) to €32.50 ($36.93). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 280 ($3.81) to GBX 210 ($2.86).

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.94) to GBX 240 ($3.26).

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,900 ($39.44) to GBX 3,050 ($41.48).

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 610 ($8.30) to GBX 630 ($8.57).

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 286.00 to 274.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 590 ($8.02) to GBX 700 ($9.52).

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €100.00 ($113.64) to €125.00 ($142.05). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €33.00 ($37.50) to €26.00 ($29.55). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €38.00 ($43.18) to €37.00 ($42.05). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

