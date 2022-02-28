Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Medtronic (MDT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) in the last few weeks:

2/23/2022 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $142.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $128.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $127.00 to $116.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $131.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $138.00 to $115.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $129.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Medtronic was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Medtronic was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $145.00.

1/4/2022 – Medtronic was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $152.00.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.13. 27,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,887,708. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.61. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,033,399,000 after buying an additional 1,591,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,477,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after buying an additional 1,196,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after purchasing an additional 735,134 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

