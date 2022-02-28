Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Homology Medicines (FIXX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ: FIXX) recently:

2/22/2022 – Homology Medicines was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

2/22/2022 – Homology Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $35.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Homology Medicines was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/22/2022 – Homology Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $25.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Homology Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $25.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Homology Medicines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

1/19/2022 – Homology Medicines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

1/17/2022 – Homology Medicines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $157.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.60. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 53,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 116,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,520,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 399,702 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

