Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Homology Medicines (FIXX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ: FIXX) recently:
- 2/22/2022 – Homology Medicines was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.
- 2/22/2022 – Homology Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $35.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – Homology Medicines was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 2/22/2022 – Homology Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $25.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – Homology Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $25.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2022 – Homology Medicines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “
- 1/19/2022 – Homology Medicines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “
- 1/17/2022 – Homology Medicines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “
Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $157.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.60. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 53,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 116,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,520,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 399,702 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
