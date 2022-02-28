Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for OceanaGold (OCANF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for OceanaGold (OTCMKTS: OCANF):

2/24/2022 – OceanaGold had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.75.

2/10/2022 – OceanaGold had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$3.00.

2/10/2022 – OceanaGold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$3.25.

2/10/2022 – OceanaGold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

2/4/2022 – OceanaGold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00.

2/4/2022 – OceanaGold had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.25 to $3.00.

1/11/2022 – OceanaGold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$3.75.

OCANF opened at $1.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. OceanaGold Co. has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

