Research Analysts Set Expectations for Aqua Metals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aqua Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS opened at $0.92 on Monday. Aqua Metals has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 124,547 shares during the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 35,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $45,308.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 124,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $158,081.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

