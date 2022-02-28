Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cumulus Media Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cumulus Media in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst D. Day anticipates that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,892 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

