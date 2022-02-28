Research Analysts Set Expectations for Home Point Capital Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Home Point Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HMPT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Point Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

Shares of NASDAQ HMPT opened at $3.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $12.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,637 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.45%.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.