Research Analysts Set Expectations for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NTLA. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

Shares of NTLA opened at $96.36 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 2.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

