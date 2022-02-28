Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.60) for the year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IONS. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

IONS stock opened at $31.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.63 and a beta of 0.88. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $56.01.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.44) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,054,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 726,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,361,000 after buying an additional 173,793 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

