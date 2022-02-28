Research Analysts Set Expectations for MGP Ingredients, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for MGP Ingredients in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

MGPI stock opened at $78.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.27. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

In related news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $102,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $100,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,385 shares of company stock worth $762,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 11.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 26,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 15.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

