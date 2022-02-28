Research Analysts Set Expectations for Newmont Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.56.

Newmont stock opened at C$86.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$79.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.90. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$66.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.34 billion and a PE ratio of 46.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 110.33%.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.