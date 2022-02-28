Research Analysts Set Expectations for Polaris Infrastructure Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Polaris Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Clarus Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on Polaris Infrastructure and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

TSE:PIF opened at C$15.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.16. The company has a market cap of C$280.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.37. Polaris Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$14.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Polaris Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

