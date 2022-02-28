Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Trade Desk (TTD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) in the last few weeks:

2/17/2022 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Trade Desk had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/29/2022 – Trade Desk was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

1/7/2022 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

1/7/2022 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.32. 5,522,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,188,206. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.23. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.69, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,719 shares of company stock worth $3,157,075 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,577,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,068,993,000 after acquiring an additional 177,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,307,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,958,000 after acquiring an additional 94,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,579,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,603,000 after acquiring an additional 252,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

